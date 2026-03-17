Wars and their consequences

In this podcast, SimoN discussed the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, focusing on the broader implications of the war. He highlighted the key demands of Iran, including the withdr…
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Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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