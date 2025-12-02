Wars, Financial Markets and Inflation
Newsletter No.156
- Introduction
This report follows our now usual practice of turning a podcast into a report with added commentary and charts. This report is a continuation of our recent themes of a world entering one of its pivotal moments in history, where conflicts or wars risk escalating and where financial markets are in the throes of leveraged bubbles. Bursting these bubbles would bring down the western world’s financial and economic structures, an outcome current policy makers cannot allow to happen.