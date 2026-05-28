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Wars, Recessions, Booms And Inflation
Simon presented a comprehensive economic and financial markets outlook for 2026-2032, highlighting major geopolitical risks including the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed US-Iran
May 28, 2026
∙ Paid
Simon’s Hunt Podcast
Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.Consultant and Strategic Advisors: On the Global Economy, Geopolitics, China and the Copper Industry.
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